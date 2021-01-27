Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Lowered by SEB Equity Research

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.35. 14,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.75. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 70.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 239.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

