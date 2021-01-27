Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.80-6.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.736-15.028 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

