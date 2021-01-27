Autonio Trading Up 38.9% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $168,157.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00134707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00289377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00333050 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

