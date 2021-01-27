Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.24

Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $145.24 and traded as high as $149.98. Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) shares last traded at $144.50, with a volume of 1,624,469 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £361.29 million and a P/E ratio of -18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 19.28 and a quick ratio of 19.23.

About Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

