Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $869.25 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $11.30 or 0.00036228 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $869.25 million and approximately $94.42 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00052214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00288306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00069949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00328991 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.