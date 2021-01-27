Aventus (AVT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.07 Million

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Aventus has traded up 251.6% against the dollar. Aventus has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $82,719.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00876308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00050081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.46 or 0.04362609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018114 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (AVT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

