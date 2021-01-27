AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AVEVA Group stock remained flat at $$52.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

