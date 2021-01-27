Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) (LON:AVG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.32

Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) (LON:AVG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $267.32 and traded as high as $289.22. Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) shares last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 18,173 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 280.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.91 million and a PE ratio of 66.28.

Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.