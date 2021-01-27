Avion Wealth Acquires 47,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.7% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $53.01. 403,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,834,287. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.