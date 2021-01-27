Avion Wealth Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.90. 319,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,320. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.