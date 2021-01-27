Avion Wealth Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.1% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,727,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,711,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

