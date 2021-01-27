Avion Wealth Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Avion Wealth trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.8% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avion Wealth owned 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 377,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,516,000. Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 88,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $308,000.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.26. 12,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.557 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

