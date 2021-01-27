Avion Wealth Purchases 2,939 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.8% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.84. 392,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.