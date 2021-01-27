Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.52-0.58 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.52 to $0.58 EPS.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. 1,371,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,240. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $42.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

