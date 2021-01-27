Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52 to $0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion to $4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.Avnet also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.52-0.58 EPS.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. 1,371,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. Avnet has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.