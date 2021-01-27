Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

