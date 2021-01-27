Axe (AXE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $89,496.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $236,377.58 and approximately $89,496.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.00715644 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

