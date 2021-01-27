Axie Infinity Trading 45.7% Higher This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002871 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $37.76 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.00902317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.94 or 0.04398556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018014 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,200,010 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

