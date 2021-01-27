AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.00 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AXS traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,903. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

