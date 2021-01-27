Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s share price fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.61 and last traded at $69.17. 606,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 299,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

