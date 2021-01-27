AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.25

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.25 and traded as high as $11.88. AXT shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 307,127 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTI shares. B. Riley lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get AXT alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $463.39 million, a P/E ratio of -373.88 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,900.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,290 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AXT by 234.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AXT by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.