Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s stock price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $7.24. 8,315,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 4,084,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The company has a current ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ayro by 11,302.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

