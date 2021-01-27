Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Down 5.5%

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 676,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 581,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aytu BioScience by 222.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 177,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aytu BioScience in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 26.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

