Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 12.5%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) (CVE:AAZ)’s share price shot up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 195,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,174,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$10.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

