(AZURQ) (OTCMKTS:AZURQ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(AZURQ) (OTCMKTS:AZURQ)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. (AZURQ) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 104,900 shares changing hands.

(AZURQ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AZURQ)

Marlin Midstream Partners, LP develops, owns, operates and acquires midstream energy assets. The Company provides natural gas gathering, transportation, treating and processing services and One million cubic feet (NGL) transportation services, which it refer to as its midstream natural gas business, and crude oil transloading services, which it refer to as its crude oil logistics business.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for (AZURQ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (AZURQ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.