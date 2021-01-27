B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The AZEK in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.34 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The AZEK stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The AZEK by 41.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

