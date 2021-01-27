Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.27 ($128.55).

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €103.45 ($121.71) on Wednesday. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €110.13.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.