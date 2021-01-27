Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Shares Gap Down to $217.30

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $217.30, but opened at $211.20. Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) shares last traded at $208.15, with a volume of 4,872,729 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 550.50 ($7.19).

Get Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.55.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 25,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

About Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.