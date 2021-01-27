Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price traded down 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.18. 1,515,735 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 780,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $321.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

