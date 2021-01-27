Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price traded down 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.18. 1,515,735 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 780,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $321.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.77.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.