Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,079.41

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,079.41 and traded as low as $1,018.00. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) shares last traded at $1,018.00, with a volume of 122,859 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 74.95, a quick ratio of 74.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The company has a market capitalization of £938.80 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 937.94.

About Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.