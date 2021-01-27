Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (BGS.L) (LON:BGS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $259.56

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (BGS.L) (LON:BGS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.56 and traded as low as $239.50. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (BGS.L) shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 1,229,713 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £739.93 million and a P/E ratio of -312.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.12.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (BGS.L) (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

