Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 522 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,306,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.77. 70,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,009. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

