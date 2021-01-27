Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 9,523 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of DSI stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $73.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

