Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires New Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,635,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,211,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,531,000 after purchasing an additional 672,892 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 44.9% in the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equitable by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after purchasing an additional 977,565 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Equitable by 125.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,936 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

