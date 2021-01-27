Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financialcorp IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 110,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,914. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $103.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

