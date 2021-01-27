Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $334.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,824. The stock has a market cap of $317.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.