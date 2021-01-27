Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $334.35. 92,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,824. The stock has a market cap of $317.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.50 and its 200 day moving average is $326.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

