Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,179,000 after acquiring an additional 66,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.00. 425,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,374,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

