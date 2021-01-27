Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $6.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,549. The company has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

