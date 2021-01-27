Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.39. 12,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,677. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.