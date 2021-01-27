Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $156.81 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $156,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.04. The stock had a trading volume of 73,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,023. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $250.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

