Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.05% of Unum Group worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of UNM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 50,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,259. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

