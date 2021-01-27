Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

VTI stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.64. 311,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

