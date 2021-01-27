Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $94.07 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $94,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

MTUM traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $169.32. 1,318,386 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.91.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.