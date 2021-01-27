Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

