Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.08. The stock has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

