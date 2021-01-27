Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 15,777 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.3% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $51,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.57. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

