Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 522 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 27,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.77. 70,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,009. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

