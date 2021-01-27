Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.47. The stock had a trading volume of 97,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,652. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

