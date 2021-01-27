Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 215,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.89.

TXN stock traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.18. 234,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,432. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.